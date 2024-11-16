Culinary masterpiece

What do the Mangalore cucumber from Karnataka, the Madras cucumber from Tamil Nadu, the Malabar cucumber from Kerala, and the yellow cucumber from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have in common? The answer, you may think, is fairly obvious—they are all just different varie-ties of cucumber found in the southern states. But their names belie an important fact—they are not different cucumbers at all, but rather a single type of melon, called culinary melon.

Unlike the sweet melon that we consume as a fruit, culinary melon or Cucumis melo variety acidulus is slightly sour and feels and tastes just like a gourd when cooked. The fruit is found in all southern states, where it differs not just by name but also by appearance, according to a 2022 book, Culinary Melons of South India. In Karnataka, the Mangalore cucumber or southekayi is ovate to oblate in shape, weighs up to 1.5 kg and has a green rind, sometimes patchy or striped. In Kerala (where it is also called vellarikka) and Tamil Nadu, the melon has yellow skin and weighs 1-1.5 kg. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the fruit called dosakaya is small and globular, weighing just 0.5 kg, and has a yellow rind with patches.

In all the states, the fruit is largely used as a vegetable to prepare sambar or a stir-fried side dish. In Andhra Pradesh, it is also used with pigeon pea or tur to prepare a dal called dosakaya pappu and a spicy pickle called dosvakaya. In Kerala, the melon is used in vellarikka pachadi, which is similar to a raita (see recipes).

But even with such traditional recipes, culinary melon remains underutilised, say researchers. In the 2022 book, authors K R M Swamy, re-tired head of the Division of Vegetable Crops at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, and Prem Nath, former assistant direc-tor general at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s regional office, compile research on the use, nutritive and medicinal value, origin, genetics and breeding of culinary melons.

The book cites research which suggests that the fruit is low in fat and cholesterol and has nutrients such as vitamin C and caffeic acid that are good for the skin. The hard skin is rich in fiber and minerals such as silica, magnesium and potassium that are good for the muscles, bones and connective tissues. About 100 g of fruit pulp has 3.63 g of carbohydrates, 1.67 g of sugars, 0.5 g of dietary fiber, 0.11 g of fat, 0.65 g of protein and significant levels of vitamins, iron, zinc, calcium and other nutrients.