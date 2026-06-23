Darjeeling’s iconic tea industry is recording losses, courtesy climate, labour and brew from Nepal, claim growers

As a brand created by early British planters, Darjeeling, in the Eastern Himalayan region, is famous for tea and has earned a geographical indication (GI) tag in short, for it.

But the closure of several tea gardens in the Northern Bengal region (Terai, Dooars and Darjeeling), around 40 in total, is impacting the industry. To an extent, it is due to climate change impacts. Driven by erratic rainfall and temperature changes, Darjeeling’s tea production dropped to six million kilogrammes in 2024 from 12 million kilogrammes. This happened within just ten years.

In such a situation, Nepal is being viewed as a competitor, putting Darjeeling’s tea legacy in a tight spot. A source, who did not wish to be named, claimed that due to the reduction in Darjeeling’s tea production, Nepal has filled the void. Its main advantage is younger bushes when compared to Darjeeling.

As a measure, a few trade unions in Darjeeling have been up in arms against duty-free tea imports from Nepal, which they feel is harming the marketing and branding of Darjeeling tea, considered iconic worldwide. Some famous Darjeeling gardens are going the ‘tea tourism’ way to tide over reduced profits.

At present, many tea factories in Jhapa and Ilam districts of Nepal have closed down and suspended operations, following the imposition of strict testing procedures for consignments crossing the border and entering India. This has impacted its imports to India. “But how long this will hold cannot be commented on at this juncture. I don’t think the closure will continue for a long time. Ultimately, things will ease through bilateral talks. But if Nepal tea doesn’t enter, Darjeeling’s market will surely be robust,” said a planter based in Darjeeling and not willing to be named.

Aditya Parajuli, president of the Nepal Tea Planters' Association, told Down To Earth that at present 83 tea factories are closed in Jhapa and Ilam and this has badly impacted the women workers who are mostly from Indigenous or tribal communities.

"Government level talks are on, but no decision has been reached as of now. The checking is being down in Indian godowns which is wrong. All checks should be completed at the border."

He added that Nepal doesn't want its teas to be destroyed in India. India and Nepal have always shared a special relationship. Nepal always exports its teas as Nepal teas and to tide over the production decline, Darjeeling should increase its production.

Allegations of mixing and blending

Nepal and India have maintained fair relations as neighbours, but the issue over tea can add a bitter note to the geopolitical situation in a fast-changing geography during times of climate stress. There have been reports of Nepal tea being mixed with that of Darjeeling, with allegations that even top brands are marketing Nepal tea under the brand name of Darjeeling.