FAO unveils farming guide to help smallholders increase yields with fewer resources

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has released a new guide calling for changes in crop production practices to increase agricultural productivity while using fewer resources and reducing environmental damage.

The publication, Optimization and Minimization: Towards Sustainable Plant Production, outlines how science, technology, innovation and supportive policies can help farmers produce more food while reducing crop losses, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The FAO describes the approach as "producing more and better with fewer resources".

The guide comes as global food systems face growing pressure from climate change, environmental degradation and changing population demands.

According to the FAO, pests destroy up to 40 per cent of global agricultural production each year, highlighting the need for more effective and sustainable crop protection.

Crop production already provides more than 80 per cent of the world's calories and is expected to account for approximately 80 per cent of additional food production requirements by 2050.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, in the publication's introduction, stressed the urgent need to shift towards sustainable crop production that increases productivity while protecting the environment.

Five areas for improving agricultural productivity

The guide identifies five interconnected areas for making crop production more efficient and sustainable:

Seed systems: Improving farmers' access to high-quality seeds suited to local growing conditions.

Crop production systems: Promoting scientific cultivation practices that improve productivity and resource efficiency.

Integrated pest management: Protecting crops while reducing unnecessary pesticide use and associated environmental risks.

Agricultural mechanisation: Helping farmers use labour, machinery and other resources more efficiently.

Agricultural extension and advisory services: Providing farmers with practical knowledge, technical support and access to innovations.

The publication also examines the role of digital technologies and improved resource management in strengthening agricultural systems.

According to the FAO, better coordination across these areas could help farmers increase yields, reduce production costs and improve their livelihoods while making agriculture more resilient to climate-related shocks.

Focus on smallholder farmers

The guide places particular emphasis on smallholder farmers and farming systems with limited access to external resources.

It is intended as a practical reference for farmers, agricultural professionals, researchers, policymakers, educational institutions, civil society organisations and development partners.

The publication aligns with the FAO's Strategic Framework 2022–31, which focuses on four priorities: Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life.

These priorities support wider efforts to end hunger and poverty, reduce inequality and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The FAO says the guide aims to help countries develop crop production systems that are more productive, climate-resilient, environmentally sustainable and inclusive.