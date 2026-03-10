Fix food systems to fix gut and public health

New research on gut microbiome is uncovering how the chemicals in food are connected to human health. The bacteria-dominant gut microbiome plays a bigger role than digestion; it is a multi-organ system which can disrupt metabolism, immunity and hormonal response if imbalanced.

Food is a key influencer of the gut microbiome health. In addition to chemicals, its the diversity, fibre content and pathogens play a big role. For example, chemicals used in production, processing or storage (such as pesticides and fertilisers, antibiotics or preservatives), contamination due to heavy metals and bacterial pathogens in food and water.

Gut microbiome influencers

The gut or the gastrointestinal tract is home to a staggering microbial community (microbiota) composed of trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses and archaea.

Dominated by bacterial cells (~38 trillion), this microbial population exists in a nearly 1:1 ratio with our own human cells. Gut microbiome encompasses a larger entity, including microbiota, genetic elements and metabolites.

The microbiome is said to weigh about 1-2 kg — almost same as the human brain — and contains 2-20 million bacterial genes, much higher than the 20,000 genes in human genome. It is because of this high genetic diversity, that the gut microbiome is able to perform functions which otherwise human body cannot.

About 2,000 different bacterial species have been reported, most of it populating the colon. Some 90 per cent of these are good bacteria such as Bacteriodetes sp and Firmicutes sp. The gut microbiome of an individual is unique much like fingerprints.

Multiple factors influence gut microbiome’s diversity such as birth and infancy, food and diet, exposure to antibiotics, habitat, lifestyle factors, ethnicity and culture.