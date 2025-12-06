Fonio & Sikiya: A tale of two millets

Sadly, the process of dehulling millets always falls on women. In Togo, a West African country, fonio has been a women’s crop and the processing of fonio, at least the dehulling, always fell on women. This is also true in the case of India where rural women are mostly engaged in millet processing using traditional methods.

Languising in the dark

Unlike Fonio, which has gained attention thanks to Chef Binta, Sikiya is languishing. However, it is a favourite food of the Baiga tribals of Central India.

It is important to carry out food decolonisation to champion indigenous foods in times of climate change. According to Susan Owiti of the Kenyan Peasants League, such grains are resistant to the vagaries of climate “They are sacred seeds. Today, most are disappearing, and in order to have them still in our midst, there is a need to ensure that their identities are kept alive because they protect biodiversity and offer nutrition to families. They are seeds kept by our forefathers and have not been patented.” The Kenyan Peasants League promotes agroecology and smallholder farmers in Kenya.

Erasure of ancient foods and food systems of the indigenous kind is an issue as pointed out by Owiti. But in Dindori, Sikiya is fondly remembered by mostly elderly Baiga women. However, as monoculture is taking over, it may become a thing of the past. “There is a need to take control of the food production systems which start at the household level. It also helps in the protection of the ecosystem,” says Owiti. This can be done by ensuring that women have access to and ownership of land which is always not the case. The decision to grow particular crops is mostly taken by men who own lands based on market demands. In Odisha’s Niyamgiri, pineapples have thus pushed out millets, as the former crop brings profit.

Naresh Biswas, who has been championing Sikiya for many years, says he sent seeds a few times to the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Telangana so than it can be examined for its nutritional content. To popularise it, Biswas has also made biscuits from Sikiya and displayed them at exhibitions in Bhopal. “Baigas know Sikiya and consume it. But it is not as popular or widely grown as Ragi. Sikiya comes up naturally in traditional bewar cultivation extant among the Baigas which supports multiple crops.”