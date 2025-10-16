Food, decoded

GROUP 4: ULTRA-PROCESSED FOODS

Carbonated soft drinks; packaged candies, biscuits, cake mixes, ice cream and chips; artificially sweetened yogurt and breakfast cereal; pre-prepared meat, cheese, dough and their products; powdered and packaged foods; baby formula. Made industrially using Group 2 foods, additives and preservatives not common in culinary use. Often contain little to no fresh foods and are designed to mimic or mask natural foods. Typically, ready-to-eat/heat with minimal or no preparation needed.