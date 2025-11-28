Food insecurity is on the rise: a look at the world’s ‘hunger hotspots’

Economic shocks entrench vulnerability

The second driver of food insecurity is economic instability, which manifests through rising food prices, the depreciation of local currencies, and increases in the prices of fuel and agricultural supplies.

In Haiti, this situation is exacerbated by violence and the disruption of normal market functioning, which has left millions extremely vulnerable. Around 5.7 million Haitians , over half the country, are already experiencing acute food insecurity, and this figure continues to rise.

Similar circumstances can be observed in Myanmar and Ethiopia , where currency devaluation and the disruption of economic activities have pushed up the price of basic foodstuffs. This has drastically reduced households’ purchasing power.

The climate crisis’ central role

The third major factor is climate change. No longer limited to isolated incidents, the climate is now a structural driver of vulnerability, with prolonged droughts, flash floods, cyclones and heat waves repeatedly affecting regions where agriculture depends heavily on seasonal rainfall.

The Horn of Africa is the clearest example . After five consecutive seasons of failed rains, millions of herders and farmers have lost their livestock and crops, leading to mass displacement and a dramatic increase in dependence on nutritional programmes.

The WFP report emphasises that these phenomena, intensified by El Niño -related variations, will happen again. In countries such as South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia, extreme rainfall following droughts frequently destroys basic infrastructure, devastates crops and contaminates essential water sources.

Vanishing humanitarian aid

The fourth factor, and one of the most crucial to understanding the magnitude of the problem, is the enormous shortfall in humanitarian funding. The WFP has warned that the funds available this year could be around $6.4 billion: far less than what is needed to sustain its global operations and well below previous levels. This will force it to cut rations, suspend nutritional programmes, and strictly prioritise the most vulnerable beneficiaries .

These cuts have direct consequences. In areas where conflict prevents access to food and local markets have collapsed, humanitarian aid is the only source of sustenance. If funding remains insufficient, millions of people will be at risk of rapidly moving from a crisis situation to a severe food emergency, or even conditions close to famine.