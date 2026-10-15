Food warfare is on the rise as a conflict strategy

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, food warfare has assumed prominence as a strategic tool. Both Russia and Ukraine have been targeting each other’s agricultural infrastructure and supply-chain facilities like ports and shipping lanes. Both countries are major global exporters of wheat, maize and sunflower oil—essentials and staples for many countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, including West Asia. To put it in context, Ukraine has 25 per cent of the world’s carbon-rich fertile soil, and before Russia's invasion, the country accounted for one-sixth of the world’s corn exports, one-tenth of wheat and nearly half of sunflower oil. One-third of African nations fulfil half their wheat demand from Ukraine. Now, Russia’s stated position is to treat all ships in the Black Sea bound for Ukrainian ports as “military cargo”. The blockade on the ports, which handle 90 per cent of Ukraine’s agricultural exports, has nearly choked the global supply chain. Supply has nearly halved due to extensive damage to food and agriculture infrastructure.