Foodification of beauty, luxury-fication of food

From kitchen to cosmetics shelf

The relationship between food and beauty has existed since time immemorial. It has been part of our kitchens and household traditions for generations. Haldi and besan, for instance, have long featured in beauty rituals across India. Ingredients such as mint, ajwain, cumin, basil, neem, rose petals and other herbs have found their way into homemade Ayurvedic remedies and skincare preparations, from ubtans to face packs to beauty oils.

The humble beetroot is increasingly finding its way into blushes and lip balms, while haldi and saffron are marketed as ingredients in face packs and creams.

Several high-end herbal brands have entered the luxury Ayurvedic market, repackaging familiar herbal recipes and concoctions for a niche clientele. The familiar adage, “What is good enough to eat is good enough to apply to the face”, captures this longstanding association, although edible ingredients are not automatically safe or suitable for every skin type.

Globally, green tea and tea tree oil have become popular skincare ingredients. The Korean beauty, or K-beauty, movement, for instance, has helped popularise rice water, black rice and ginseng in skincare. Meanwhile, fruit-inspired make-up has given us tomato-, orange-, raspberry- and strawberry-inspired lip colours and blushes. The sensory appeal and colours of the salad bowl have found a new vocabulary in beauty marketing.