Forest beneath a forest: What Jharkhand's prized rugda mushroom reveals about life underground

The first monsoon shower does more than wash the red laterite soil from the sal forests of Chhotanagpur Plateau. It also stirs what lies beneath them. Over the next few weeks, tribal communities that have long inhabited the region head into the woods at dawn. Armed with small baskets and short digging sticks, they scan the damp, reddish sandy soil. A faint crack in the ground or a slight swelling in the leaf litter, signs most walkers would miss, is enough to make them stop. Beneath lies rugda, a wild mushroom that resembles a puffball.

Its rarity and brief season make rugda one of the monsoon's prized foods across Jharkhand and the adjoining parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Bihar that lie on the Chhotanagpur Plateau. In some places, it fetches higher prices than meat. Its firm, chewy texture has earned it the nickname "vegetarian mutton". In Jharkhand, a kilogramme of rugda costs between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000, depending on the month and location of harvest. The high prices make rugda an important non-timber forest produce, providing seasonal income for many tribal households in forested villages. The knowledge needed to find rugda rests largely with women and is passed down over generations on repeated walks through the forest with mothers, grandmothers and older women in the community. But inheritance alone is not enough.