Gobar Times: Beyond the bag

After exams, my friends decided to throw a party. I asked them what they liked to eat the most.



Junk food scene:

- "I like pizza the most," said Nitya, "because it's cheesy and delicious."

- "I love fries," said Heer, "plus they're so easy to munch on."

- "Burger is my weakness," said Sakshi, "because it's just so satisfying.

- "My favorite food is hakka noodles," said Sanvi, "because they're spicy and flavorful."



Conclusion: Today's generation loves to eat junk food because it's so tasty. But do you know that too much junk food can cause diabetes, heart disease, and other health issues? It's essential to be mindful of our food choices and their impact on our well-being.

Judge’s comment: The article is well thought out and has an interesting structure, which succinctly yet creatively delivers the message. It could have been a bit longer. Although the picture appears to have been sourced online, it would go well with the narrative and so gets full marks!



This entry was submitted on 14th April 2025 and won the second prize in the Class 4–5 category of the Cub Reporters Contest. The contest invited budding journalists to take their passion for the environment to the next level—raising their voices on critical food-based environmental issues while gaining hands-on journalistic experience. Participants ventured into their local areas, investigated ongoing crises, and filed stories from the ground up. The best entries are published here to showcase their work.