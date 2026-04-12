Gobar Times: Good Food, Good Habits

Building healthy food habits isn’t simple, especially when we’re surrounded by an overload of packaged and processed food options. Think back to your own childhood. TV ads with favourite actors holding fizzy drinks and shiny bags of chips were everywhere. Tempting, no doubt. But in real life, whose words actually shaped what you chose to eat? For many of us, it was our teachers. The food habits we develop in school tend to stay with us.

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