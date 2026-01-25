Food

How climate change is affecting the very food we eat
Gobar Times: Mangoes, ripe or roasted?
This entry won the second prize in the Class 11–12 category of the Dialogue Dhamaka ContestThis comic contest invites young eco-enthusiasts to give Babbi her voice—capturing wit, wisdom, and critical thinking about food and climate. Participants explore Babbi’s world, learn from her adventures, and craft dialogues that bring her quirky insights into life. The most creative entries are edited and published here to celebrate their talent.

