Gobar Times: Nutrition is food’s superpower

I was born in a small village called Alakurapadu in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Life there was slow and simple. Evenings smelled of wood-fired cooking, and most of the food we ate was grown right at home. Poultry and buffaloes were part of our family, and vegetables came fresh from the fields. I studied in government residential schools, where there were strict rules about diet and physical activities, like compulsory daily exercises and outdoor games. That is where I discovered two things: I loved learning new things and eating tasty food. And to me, ‘good food’ meant anything not made at home or in the hostel: fast food, packets of snacks, and fizzy drinks. They felt exciting and special.

