Gobar Times: Sweet defeat in mango season

This entry won the first prize in the Class 11–12 category of the Dialogue Dhamaka Contest. This comic contest invites young eco-enthusiasts to give Babbi her voice—capturing wit, wisdom, and critical thinking about food and climate. Participants explore Babbi’s world, learn from her adventures, and craft dialogues that bring her quirky insights into life. The most creative entries are edited and published here to celebrate their talent.

