Human brains grew fivefold in 4 million years, thanks to natural plant sugars

Recent research from the University of Sydney and the University of Glasgow has found that fruit, honey, and other naturally sweet foods may have played a key role in human brain evolution. In the study, published in the journal Science, researchers modeled the glucose needs of humans and their ancestors from 4 million years ago to recent times.

According to the study, over a period of 4 million years, human brain size increased from about 300 grams in early hominins to about 1,500 grams in modern humans. As brain size increased, so did the demand for glucose. Natural sugars may have helped provide the growing brain with the energy it needed. This was at a time when cooking began and starch-rich foods like tubers and grains were no longer easily digested.

The study, led by nutritionist Jenny Brand-Miller of the University of Sydney, was co-authored by archaeologist Karen Hardy of the University of Glasgow. “Raw starch does not release glucose, which means that early humans may have relied on naturally sweet foods long before cereals became a regular part of the diet,” said Brand-Miller, Professor of Human Nutrition at the Charles Perkins Centre and School of Life and Environmental Sciences at the University of Sydney and lead author of the study.

“During human evolution, much attention has been paid to the need for meat and protein in the diet. But we also need energy, and this is best provided by glucose from plants,” said Hardy, Professor of Prehistoric Archaeology at the School of Humanities at the University of Glasgow and co-author of the study.

These findings offer a new perspective on the long-standing scientific focus on meat consumption as a factor driving human evolution and also help explain why we crave sweet foods.