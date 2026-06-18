Hunger set to worsen in 13 global hotspots, UN agencies warn

Acute hunger is expected to worsen across 13 global hotspots between June and November 2026, FAO and WFP have warned.
An estimated 266 million people are already facing high levels of acute food insecurity, according to the UN agencies.
Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, Yemen and Palestine are the areas of highest concern.
Seven of the 13 hotspots are in Africa: South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria and Mali.
Conflict, climate shocks, economic pressures and a 59% fall in humanitarian food-assistance funding are deepening the crisis.
Millions of people are likely to face worsening acute hunger across 13 global hotspots in the coming months, the United Nations’ food agencies have warned.
A joint Hunger Hotspots report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme, released on June 17, 2026 said food insecurity is expected to deteriorate between June and November 2026.
The agencies said an estimated 266 million people are already experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity and called for urgent international action.
The 13 hotspots identified are Afghanistan, Myanmar, South Sudan, Somalia, Haiti, Sudan, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria and Mali.
Seven of them are in Africa: South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria and Mali.
Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, Yemen and Palestine remain the areas of highest concern, the report said. Sudan is the most alarming case. The report identified a risk of famine in 14 areas across North Darfur, South Darfur and South Kordofan through September 2026.
Famine conditions are expected to persist in 13 areas during the harvest season and continue into January 2027, it said.
In South Sudan, four counties in Jonglei and Upper Nile states are projected to face a risk of famine through July 2026. Nigeria has been newly elevated to the highest-risk category after projections indicated that some populations in Borno State could face catastrophic levels of hunger.
Somalia has also joined the highest-concern group because of a growing risk of famine in parts of the country. Afghanistan, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo remain areas of very high concern, while Myanmar, Mali, Lebanon and Madagascar are also expected to see worsening conditions.
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an Ebola outbreak reported in May has added pressure on livelihoods and food security. Lebanon and Madagascar have been added to the hotspot list because of escalating conflict and adverse weather, respectively.
The report said armed conflict and violence are the main drivers of hunger in 12 of the 13 hotspots. Economic pressures, including inflation, higher energy and fertiliser costs and slower global growth, are also worsening food insecurity.
Climate shocks are adding to the crisis. Forecasts suggesting a transition to El Niño conditions could disrupt rainfall patterns and agricultural production, the agencies said. In eastern Africa, repeated below-average rainfall has affected South Sudan and Somalia, causing crop failures, depleted water resources and displacement.
In Madagascar, an irregular rainy season and cyclones have damaged crops and reduced harvest expectations. Parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo face a combination of dry spells and flooding.
In Nigeria, rainfall conditions are expected to be mixed, with below-average rainfall more likely in southern and coastal areas, while northern areas may see periods of above-average rainfall and flood risks.
FAO and WFP warned that humanitarian funding for food assistance fell by an estimated 59% between 2022 and 2025, even as the number of people facing severe hunger has doubled globally.
As of June 2026, only about one third of funding requirements had been met, limiting the scale of humanitarian action. The agencies said early action, stronger coordination and greater investment in resilience are essential to prevent famine, save lives and protect livelihoods.