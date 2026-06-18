Hunger set to worsen in 13 global hotspots, UN agencies warn

Millions of people are likely to face worsening acute hunger across 13 global hotspots in the coming months, the United Nations’ food agencies have warned.

A joint Hunger Hotspots report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme, released on June 17, 2026 said food insecurity is expected to deteriorate between June and November 2026.

The agencies said an estimated 266 million people are already experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity and called for urgent international action.

The 13 hotspots identified are Afghanistan, Myanmar, South Sudan, Somalia, Haiti, Sudan, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria and Mali.

Seven of them are in Africa: South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Nigeria and Mali.