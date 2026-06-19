India world’s number two fish producer, tops inland catches, FAO 2026 report shows

India produced 9 per cent of the world’s aquatic animals in 2024, making it the second-largest producer globally after China, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2026 report. The country also led the world in inland water catches, producing 2.2 million tonnes from rivers, lakes and freshwater systems, ahead of Bangladesh’s 1.4 million tonnes.

In aquaculture, India ranked second globally for farmed aquatic animals, contributing 12 per cent of total output. Along with China, Indonesia, Viet Nam and Bangladesh, India is part of a five-country bloc that produces 82 per cent of all farmed aquatic animals.

The figures come as global fisheries and aquaculture production reached a new high of 235 million tonnes in 2024. This included 195 million tonnes of aquatic animals and 40 million tonnes of algae, marking a 5.2 per cent rise from 2022.

Aquaculture alone reached a record 142 million tonnes, confirming its role as the main driver of growth in aquatic animal production. The top five producing countries (China, Indonesia, India, Viet Nam and Bangladesh) accounted for 84 per cent of this output.