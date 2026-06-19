India world’s number two fish producer, tops inland catches, FAO 2026 report shows

India produced 9 per cent of the world’s aquatic animals in 2024, making it the second-largest producer globally after China.
The country led the world in inland water catches, with 2.2 million tonnes from rivers, lakes and freshwater systems.
India also ranked second in aquaculture, contributing 12 per cent of global farmed aquatic animal output.
FAO warned that the share of marine fish stocks within biologically sustainable levels fell to 62.4 per cent in 2023.
India produced 9 per cent of the world’s aquatic animals in 2024, making it the second-largest producer globally after China, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s report. The country also led the world in inland water catches, producing 2.2 million tonnes from rivers, lakes and freshwater systems, ahead of Bangladesh’s 1.4 million tonnes.
In aquaculture, India ranked second globally for farmed aquatic animals, contributing 12 per cent of total output. Along with China, Indonesia, Viet Nam and Bangladesh, India is part of a five-country bloc that produces 82 per cent of all farmed aquatic animals.
The figures come as global fisheries and aquaculture production reached a new high of 235 million tonnes in 2024. This included 195 million tonnes of aquatic animals and 40 million tonnes of algae, marking a 5.2 per cent rise from 2022.
Aquaculture alone reached a record 142 million tonnes, confirming its role as the main driver of growth in aquatic animal production. The top five producing countries (China, Indonesia, India, Viet Nam and Bangladesh) accounted for 84 per cent of this output.
The share of marine fish stocks fished within biologically sustainable levels fell to 62.4 per cent in 2023, down from 64.5 per cent in 2021. FAO attributed the decline partly to methodological revisions, but also to real sustainability declines in specific regions.
When weighted by catch volume, 72.6 per cent of landings from assessed stocks monitored by FAO came from sustainably managed stocks. This suggests that larger commercial fisheries tend to be better governed. However, the overall trend remains a warning sign as global demand for aquatic food continues to grow.
The report said ensuring sustainable and equitable growth remains a major challenge.
According to the report, around 67 per cent of total aquatic animal production was harvested from marine waters, split between capture fisheries and aquaculture. The remaining 33 per cent came from inland waters, where aquaculture accounted for the bulk of production.
More than 90 per cent of aquatic animal production is expected to reach human plates. Per capita aquatic animal food availability averaged 21.1 kilogrammes (kg) in 2023, rising to a preliminary estimate of 21.3 kg in 2024. But this global average masks large regional gaps.
Asia recorded the highest availability, at 26.3 kg per person. Africa averaged just 9.1 kg, while North America, Europe and Oceania were all between 20 kg and 22 kg, broadly in line with the global figure. Latin America and the Caribbean lagged behind at 10.1 kg.
At the country level, the differences are even sharper. Some populations consume negligible amounts of fish, while others have availability close to 100 kg per person a year.
Despite having the lowest per capita availability of aquatic animal foods in 2023, Africa ranked second globally in terms of the share of animal protein derived from aquatic sources, at 19 per cent. This suggests a strong reliance on fish and other aquatic foods as a key source of animal protein.