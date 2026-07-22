Indigenous knowledge key to building healthier and more sustainable food systems: Study

Traditional and Indigenous food knowledge can help build healthier and more sustainable food systems, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Schools of Global Development and Education and Lifelong Learning looked at 39 peer-reviewed studies from around the world, a statement by the UEA said.

The scientists found that while Indigenous and traditional food knowledge is increasingly recognised as a solution to interconnected crises such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and poor health and nutrition, health and nutrition education and practice continue to be dominated by top-down, medicalised approaches.

They examined how food systems literacy - defined as the knowledge, skills and communication practices that help people engage with food systems - can be strengthened to support healthier, more equitable and environmentally sustainable outcomes.

They say this is an important, though often overlooked element of food systems resilience, involving nuanced knowledge of different elements of the food system, from food production to preparation and consumption.

The review, published on July 21 in the journal Nature Food, also explored how different worldviews and approaches to knowledge production influence health and nutrition interventions involving Indigenous communities.

The findings suggest that culturally grounded and participatory approaches are essential for improving food systems literacy and supporting communities to maintain and revitalise traditional food practices.

Lead author Nitya Rao, of the School of Global Development, said: “Existing food systems are failing to adequately address global hunger and malnutrition, with over 600 million people projected to face food insecurity by 2030.

“By identifying both challenges and examples of good practice, our review provides important insights for policymakers, educators, health practitioners and community organisations seeking to develop more inclusive approaches to food and nutrition education.

“As governments and organisations seek solutions to the interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and public health, the findings suggest that greater attention to Indigenous knowledge systems could help create food systems that are more sustainable, resilient, equitable and better equipped to meet future challenges.”

Drawing on case studies from Indigenous communities across the world, the review highlights the importance of recognising diverse forms of knowledge and fostering meaningful participation by these communities in the design and delivery of health and nutrition initiatives.

Integrating local and Indigenous languages also improves communication, cultural relevance, and inclusivity in both research and health promotion.

The researchers gave the examples of integrating the perspectives of the K’iche’ Maya indigenous group into Guatemalan Food Guidelines and co-designing a mobile health app with Māori and Pasifika partners using culturally grounded language, narratives, and visuals.