Karnataka’s junk food ban near schools explained

Karnataka has drawn a bold line against junk food — and it could change what millions of children eat every day.

On July 31, the state announced a sweeping ban on HFSS (high fat, sugar, and salt) foods in schools, colleges, and even within 50 metres of campus gates. That means the Rs 10 packet of chips outside your school could soon be illegal.

But why now?What exactly counts as junk food? Watch the video to learn more