Killing the forest, killing itself: Brazil faces coffee paradox as it prepares for COP30

What is replacing Brazil’s Atlantic Forest — one of the most biologically rich yet endangered ecosystems on Earth? Coffee.

In the last two decades, coffee has been a leading driver of deforestation in the Atlantic Forest, directly causing the loss of 312,803 hectares of forest, according to a new report by non-profit Coffee Watch.

Once spanning 1.2 million square kilometres, less than 10 per cent of the Atlantic Forest survives today. As Brazil prepares to host the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Wake Up and Smell the Deforestation report, released on October 22, 2025, found that between 2001 and 2023, municipalities with a high density of coffee cultivation lost over 11 million hectares of forest — an area roughly the size of Honduras .

Of this, at least 312,803 hectares of intact forest were directly cleared for coffee cultivation, found an analysis of satellite imagery, government land-use data, and real-time forest loss alerts.