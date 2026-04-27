More than 266 million people face acute food insecurity, conflict main driver

More than 266 million people — roughly the population of a large country — are facing high levels of acute food insecurity across 47 countries, according to a major new report Global Report on Food Crises 2026 (GRFC 2026) released by an international alliance.

Global acute hunger has nearly doubled over the past decade and shows no sign of retreating. In fact, two famines were declared last year — in Gaza and parts of Sudan — marking the first time in the report’s history that famine was declared in more than one country in the same year.

The scale underscores how deeply entrenched acute food insecurity and malnutrition is, but the crises has increasingly been concentrated in a core group of countries.

The report was released on April 24, 2026 by the United Nations (UN), the European Union, Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the Government of Ireland, the Group of Seven Plus and governmental and non-governmental agencies working together to address food crises.

In its 10th edition, the report found that 22.9 per cent of the analysed population across 47 countries (about 266 million people) experienced high levels of acute food insecurity in 2025, a marginal increase from 2024.

While the headline figure appears broadly stable, the report cautions that this is largely due to a reduced number of countries assessed this year rather than any meaningful improvement in conditions. The share of people facing acute hunger has remained above 20 per cent since 2020 and is nearly double what it was in 2016.

High levels of acute food insecurity since 2016