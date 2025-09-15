My Food Story: A colocasia curry and the magic of the monsoon

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Kaaphli reminds me of fresh garden colocasia leaves swaying in the monsoon rains. It tastes great with rice.

Kaaphli

Ingredients

Colocasia leaves

Mustard oil

Zakhia

Whole red chilli

Asafoetida

Onion

Tomato

Ginger

Garlic

Besan (Chickpea flour)

Method

Boil the colocasia leaves and mash with a potato masher. In mustard oil, add the tempering and fry onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and besan (Chickpea flour). Add leaves to paste with a little water and cook for 20 minutes on medium flame. Serve with rice or chappati.

Neelam Dangwal is a homemaker from Uttarakhand