My Food Story: A combo of Chinese noodles and paneer

Paneer Bomb is made using Chinese noodles and paneer. It is a snack and is eaten with a gravy- like white sauce.

Paneer Bomb

Ingredients

Cottage cheese (Paneer)

Noodles

Green coriander

Ginger

Anardana

Green chilli

Oil

Corn flour

Method

First take coriander, green chilli, ginger, anardana, salt, curd, some sugar and make a paste. Take some paneer cubes and marinate them in the paste. Then, boil noodles and cover the paneer with them. Put the coated paneer in the corn flour and deep fry. Serve with white sauce and red and green chutney.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Anita Rani is a teacher from Punjab