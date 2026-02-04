My Food Story: A dish to soften the impact of harsh Punjab winters

My first memory of this panjiri goes back to winter evenings at home, when the air outside felt crisp and smoky, and the whole house smelled of roasted wheat, ghee and dry fruits. My mother would always be stirring a heavy kadhai on a slow flame, patiently roasting gond until it puffed and turned delicate. I remember my grandmother gently breaking the haritaki and explaining how every ingredient had a purpose — not just taste, but care. There was comfort in sitting close to the chulha or oven, watching this simple, earthy mix turn into something nourishing. Eating the first warm bowl of panjiri always felt like being wrapped in a soft shawl — a reminder that winter was not something to fight, but something to prepare for with wisdom passed down through hands and hearts.

Harad (haritaki/Terminalia chebula) is native to India and common in Punjab’s Shivalik and Kandi belts. It is known for its significant medicinal (especially digestive) uses and keeps the gut balanced during harsh winters. It is known as the “king of medicines”. Its use helps detox the body and strengthen immunity.

Harad is a well-established, locally grown, and highly valued herb in Punjab for both traditional medicine and economic support.

Harad panjiri

Ingredients

Gond: 100 g

Kamarkas: 50 g

Choti harad: 6 pieces

Supari: 2 pieces

Khas khas: 50 g

Magaj seeds: 50 g

Almonds: 250 g

Cashew nuts: 250 g

Makhana: 100 g

Wheat flour: 350 g

Desi khand: 250 g

Ghee as needed

Black pepper: 12 pieces

Method

Dry roast khas khas, magaj seeds and black pepper and grind them. In 2 tablespoons of ghee, roast gond, kamarkas, harad, supari, dry fruits, makhana and grind them. In 100-gram ghee, roast wheat flour till golden brown. In roasted wheat flour, add all the above material and mix well. Mix desi khand and mix all together well.