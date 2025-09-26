My Food Story: A festive delight

This recipe reminds of every Holi and Diwali and my grandmother. It is from my culinary book Deja vu with Food: From my grandmother’s kitchen. The book is available on Amazon also.
Stuffed Dahi Gujia
Urad dal
Raisins
Dry coconut
Chironji
Ginger
Green chilli
Coriander
Mustard oil
Curd
Green chutney
Tamarind chutney
Salt
Soak the dal and grind it into a thick paste. Mix in finely chopped coconut, ginger, raisins, chironji, coriander leaves, and green chilli. Take a lemon-sized portion of the dal paste, fill it with this mixture, fold, and deep fry in medium-hot mustard oil until golden.
After frying, soak the gujiya briefly in lukewarm water with a little heeng (asafoetida), then gently squeeze out and transfer to beaten curd. Top with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, black salt, pomegranate arils, and a sprinkle of besan sev before serving.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Nevedita Kharbanda is the author of Deja Vu with Food: From my Grandmother’s Kitchen