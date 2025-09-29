Food

My Food Story: A fine way to use pistachios received as Diwali gifts

I fondly remember the pistachios and other dry fruits we used to receive as gifts during Diwali
Pistachios.ANGEL RODRIGUEZ via iStock
Through this recipe, we used the pistachios received as Diwali gifts.

Pista Khasta kachori

Ingredients

Dry pistachios

Maida (Refine white flour)

Flour

Oil

Salt

Garam masala

Desi Ghee

Chillies

Amchoor powder

Method

Mix all the above ingredients separately with pista. Make a dough. After making the kachoris, fry them in oil.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Prabha Agarwal is a homemaker from Maharashtra

Diwali
My food story
pistachios
dry fruits

