My Food Story: A fine way to use pistachios received as Diwali gifts

Through this recipe, we used the pistachios received as Diwali gifts.
Pista Khasta kachori
Dry pistachios
Maida (Refine white flour)
Flour
Oil
Salt
Garam masala
Desi Ghee
Chillies
Amchoor powder
Mix all the above ingredients separately with pista. Make a dough. After making the kachoris, fry them in oil.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Prabha Agarwal is a homemaker from Maharashtra