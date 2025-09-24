My Food Story: A jackfruit dish from the Mangaluru coast

The smell of jackfruit gatti takes me home to Mangaluru, where monsoon rains meet culinary magic. It is a taste that echoes memories of my mother and the warmth of my native place.

Pelakai (Jack fruit) Gatti

Ingredients

Ripe Jackfruit pods (deseeded) – two-and-half cups

Jaggery – half cup

Cardamom powder – quarter tsp

Fresh and cut coconut – 2 cups

Raw rice – 2 cups

Salt – as per taste

Teak leaves – 20

Method

Soak two cups of raw rice for four hours. Clean and dry 20 teak leaves. Chop 2.5 cups of ripe jackfruit pods (deseeded). Grind the jackfruit pods, 0.5 cup jaggery, and 0.25 tsp cardamom powder without adding water. Add two cups of fresh coconut and soaked rice to the jackfruit mixture. Grind into a fine batter without water, adding rice in batches if needed. Spread a thin layer of batter on teak leaves, fold into an envelope shape, and steam in an idli steamer for 30 minutes on high flame. Unfold the leaves, and your Pelakai Gatti is ready. The teak leaves will impart a beautiful orange-red colour and add flavour to the dish. Enjoy!

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Smitha Ravi Prashanth is a homemaker from Karnataka