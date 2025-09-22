My Food Story: A ‘khichdi’ with a difference

My mother is a role model for me in cooking. She is always ready to serve healthy food, keeping it simple and yet stylish.

Khichidi is a comfort food for all times and for people of all ages, from infants to elders. We make it with a ‘difference’.

Moringa Khichdi

Ingredients

Rice (Half cup)

Moong chilka (Half cup)

Beans – 1/4 cup

Carrot – 1/4 cup

Peas – 1/4 cup

Moringa leaves

Desi Ghee – 3 spoons

Carom seeds – 1 tbs

Haldi – 1/4 tbs

Salt (According to taste)

Method

Add dal, rice and all vegetables in a cooker. Now, add one glass of water along with salt and turmeric powder. Let the cooker whistle for three times. Then, let it cool.

For the tadka (seasoning), add carom seeds and chopped moringa leaves to the khichdi. Moringa khichdi, with all its colourful ingredients, is ready to serve with curd, papad and pickles.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Preeti Goyal is a homemaker from Punjab