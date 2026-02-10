My Food Story: A lost recipe from Kathiawar

This is a lost recipe from Kathiawar, Gujarat. In times past, when people wanted to make dal from pulses, they used to use small or big stone grinders, which every home had. The pulses were first crushed, and after removing the dal, the remaining powder and husk were soaked in water. This mixture was then kneaded with some household spices, onion, and flour to make parathas, which were called Chunni Paratha. These parathas were very tasty and delicious. Today, this recipe is almost forgotten.
Split moong dal paratha (Chunni Ki Roti)
Moong dal/Green gram/Vigna radiata
1/2 cup split moong dal powder
1 cup wheat flour
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves
2 tablespoons finely chopped green chilli
1 tablespoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon garam masala powder
Salt to taste
1 tablespoon oil (for dough)
Water as needed
Oil for frying
First, soak 1/2 cup split moong dal powder in water for 1 to 2 hours. In a bowl, mix it with 1 cup wheat flour, 1/2 cup finely chopped onion, 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves, 2 tbsp chopped green chilli, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, salt to taste, and 1 tbsp oil for moyan. Add water as needed and knead into a soft dough. Make small balls from the dough and roll them into parathas. Heat a tawa (griddle) and cook the parathas using oil until golden on both sides. Serve hot with green coriander chutney, Kathiawadi garlic chutney, or any chutney or sauce of your choice.
Pulses are more than just ingredients in Indian kitchens. They are a source of protein, nutrition, and a deep connection to family traditions. On World Pulses Day, we celebrate not just the health benefits of these humble legumes, but the memories, stories, and love that people pour into pulse-based recipes passed down through generations.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest on winter dishes.
Raziya Lohani is a home chef from Gujarat