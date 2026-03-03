My Food Story: A perfect blend of nutrition and taste

This recipe holds a very special place in my heart as it is deeply connected to my childhood memories of winter mornings. My fondest memory is watching my mother prepare this dish using fresh, vibrant spinach harvested straight from the local market. The aroma of the tempering (tadka) with whole spices always meant a comforting family meal was ready. I usually make this recipe during the winter months when spinach is at its freshest, or on weekends when I crave a wholesome, soul-satisfying meal that reminds me of home. It is a perfect blend of nutrition and taste that brings a sense of nostalgia to our dining table every time it is served with steaming hot rice.

Chana dal with spinach



Ingredients

Chana dal

Spinach

Garlic

Onion

Green chilli

Haldi powder

Jeera powder

Dhaniya powder

Jeera

Dry chilli

Chilli powder

Bay leaf

Salt

Oil

Method

Rinse the soaked chana dal and place it in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water, a pinch of salt, and half the turmeric. Cook for 3-4 whistles until the dal is tender but still holds its shape.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan and add a bay leaf, dry red chillies, and cumin seeds. Once they sizzle, add chopped onions and fry until golden brown, then stir in minced garlic and sauté until the raw smell disappears.

Add turmeric, cumin powder, coriander powder, and chilli powder with a splash of water to prevent burning, and sauté for 2 minutes until the oil separates. Add chopped spinach and slit green chillies, stirring well; cook for 3-4 minutes until the leaves are soft.

Pour the cooked chana dal into the pan with the spinach and mix gently. Adjust the consistency with a little warm water if needed, add salt to taste, and let it simmer on low heat for 5 minutes so the flavours blend.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Shilpi Das is a housewife from Tripura