My Food Story: A pigeon pea dish to mend your weary soul

I deftly dropped wheat dough strips into the bubbling lentils spiced with turmeric, cumin, and green chilies. The aroma wrapped me like a warm hug, earthy dal mingling with roti, edges softening in the savory gravy. As I slurped the first spoonful, salty tang and subtle sweetness danced on my tongue. “This cures everything,” I winked, sharing tales of childhood feasts. That winter evening, kanule mended my weary soul, proving food was love’s simplest spell.

Kanule

Main ingredient

Toor dal/Pigeon pea/Cajanus cajan

Ingredients

For dal

1/2 cup toor dal

1/4 tsp turmeric

Salt

2 cups water

For Kanule (roti) dough

1 cup wheat flour

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp chilli powder

Salt

2 tsp oil

Water as needed.

For tempering (Tadka)

2 tbsp ghee/oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 green chillies

A pinch asafetida

1 tomato (chopped)

1 tsp each chili and coriander powder

Coriander leaves.

Method

Pressure cook 1/2 cup toor dal with 1/4 tsp turmeric, salt, and 2 cups water for 4-5 whistles until mushy. Mash well and keep aside.

In a bowl, mix 1 cup wheat flour, 1/4 tsp turmeric, 1/2 tsp chilli powder, salt, and 2 tsp oil, then knead into a firm dough using water as needed. Rest for 10 minutes, roll into a thick chapati, and cut into diamond-shaped pieces.

Heat 2 tbsp ghee or oil, add 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 2 green chillies, a pinch of asafoetida, 1 chopped tomato, and 1 tsp each of chilli powder and coriander powder, and sauté until the oil separates. Add the mashed dal along with extra water to make it soupy, bring to a boil, and then drop in the kanule pieces. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes until they are soft. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.