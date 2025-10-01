My Food Story: A Sankranti special

This kachori is very popular in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Green chickpeas are available in markets on a large scale in January, especially during the Makar Sankranti festival.

This is my mother’s recipe. She used to make these tasty and crispy kachoris every Sankranti. Now, I make the kachori using the same recipe as my mother.

Spicy and crispy fresh green Chickpea kachori

Ingredients

Fresh green chickpeas – One cup (Peeled)

Coriander – Half cup (Finely chopped)

Green chili-garlic paste – One tablespoon

Fennel seeds, chaat masala, Amchoor powder, sugar and carom seeds – One teaspoon

Asafoetida – One teaspoon

Coriander cumin powder – One teaspoon

Salt

Refined flour (Maida) – One cup

Oil for frying

Method

Add one teaspoon of hot oil to the refined flour. Add carom seeds, salt and water and knead to make a tight dough. Keep it aside for 10 minutes.

Coarsely grind the peeled green chickpeas (do not make a very smooth fine paste). Add one tablespoon of oil to the pan for making stuffing. When the oil is hot, add green chili-garlic paste to it. Saute well. Then add the coarsely ground chickpeas, chopped coriander, fennel seeds, chaat masala, amchoor powder, coriander cumin powder, salt, sugar and asafoetida. Mix well, cover the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the pan and let it cool down.

This is stuffing for kachori. Make small balls of the flour dough. Roll each ball into a thick puri, fill it with the stuffing and roll into thick kachoris. Fry in hot oil on low flame till golden brown. Serve the hot kachoris with green chutney or sauce.

Nilima Vijay Khadatkar is a maths and science teacher from Maharashtra