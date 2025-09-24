My Food Story: A savoury item that is not ‘boring’

My mother used to make this recipe for me as I was a sportsperson during my school days and was not allowed to eat any fried or fancy snacks item unlike other kids. I used to tell my mother that my tiffin is the most boring. Then, she learnt this non-fried and healthy high protein recipe. She used to give this to me in the tiffin and all my friends used to wait for my tiffin.

Beetroot Kebab

Ingredients

Beetroot

Bottle Gourd (Lauki)

Chickpea flour (Besan)

Oats

Turmeric

Black pepper

Cumin power

Green chilli

Ghee

Method

Boil the beetroot and lauki and grate them. After that, dry them on the pan and mix with besan. After it turns to a dough, make small balls and tap it with oats. Now, in slight ghee, roast them and eat.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Neha Kedia is a designer from Haryana