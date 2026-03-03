My Food Story: A showstopper dish

I learnt this recipe from my grandmother. It is awesome. For me, it is a showstopper because with just this one item, you can easily eat a full plate of rice. It is usually cooked in winters. It has many health benefits.

Cauliflower leaves bharta

Ingredients

Fresh cauliflower leaves

Chopped onion

Chopped garlic

Chopped green chilli

Kalanji (black cumin)

Hing (Asafoetida)

Chilli flakes

Salt to taste

Mustard oil

Method

Steam fresh cauliflower leaves and wash them thoroughly, then blend. Heat oil, add hing, kalanji, and chilli flakes as desired. Gradually add chopped onion, garlic, and green chilli, frying each in turn. Add the blended cauliflower leaves and cook on low flame until a rich aroma develops. Serve hot with plain rice.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Mahua Gupta is a housewife from Jharkhand