My Food Story: A soothing fenugreek, tamarind and chilli concoction

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

I was pregnant with my first child and was suffering from nausea and vomiting. My loving mother-in-law passionately fed me Vendhaya masiyal with rice. The aroma was so soothing because it was prepared in a coal oven. It filled not only my stomach but my heart too. I learnt the recipe from my mother-in-law and have cooked it umpteen times since. My mother-in-law has even certified me as the best Vendhaya masiyal maker. It cools the body, is easy to digest and is full of protein. Fenugreek’s bitter taste won’t be felt because of added light tamarind and green chillies.

Vendhaya masiyal

Ingredients

Sprouted green gram

Sprouted fenugreek

Tur dal

Green chillies

Tamarind

Turmeric powder

Salt (to taste)

Method

Soak fenugreek and whole green gram overnight to sprout. Make puree of 200 ml from the tamarind and keep aside. Cook tur dal, sprouted fenugreek, whole green gram in pressure cooker for 10 minutes. Add sesame oil to a tawa (griddle). Add mustard seeds, one teaspoon of asafoetida powder and four slit green chillies and saute. Add tamarind puree, salt to taste, turmeric powder and bring it to boil. Add pressure cooked ingredients. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with rice or dosa or idli.