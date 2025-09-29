My Food Story: A soul food for chilly winter mornings

This is a simple, yet flavourful dish prepared with fresh green peas, soaked chuda (poha or flattened rice) and minimal spices. During winters, almost every household in my locality prepares this iconic dish for their breakfast. From my grandmother to my mother and now our generation, all love to have this dish on winter mornings.

Chuda Matar

Ingredients

Oil

Cumin

Green chillies

Onions

Green peas

Potatoes (Optional)

Salt

Turmeric powder

Sabji masala

Sugar

Coriander

Chura

Method

Soak poha. Cook green chillies and onions in oil after putting in cumin. Cook green peas and potatoes. Add salt, spices and sugar. Add soaked chura into the mixture and garnish it with coriander leaves.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Udbhav Rai is a student from Uttar Pradesh