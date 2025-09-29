My Food Story: A steamed breakfast dish made with rice rava and boiled chana dal, mixed with coconut

My family relishes Muddakudumulu. It is a steamed breakfast dish made with rice rava and boiled chana dal, mixed with coconut. It is low calorie and super nutritious. I have inherited the recipe from my mother K Sudhamani, who is an expert in cooking. She taught me all the dishes that I know from scratch and is my guru.

Muddakudumulu

Ingredients

Raw rice rava – 1 cup

Water – 1 3/4 cup

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Grated coconut – 2 tbsp

Soaked Bengal gram dal – 2 tbsp

Method

Wash and soak raw rice for a few minutes. Drain the water completely and dry the rice grains on a kitchen towel until fully dry. Powder the rice in a mixer to a fine rava consistency. This is your rice rava.

Measure 1 3/4 cup water in a kadai. Add water, salt, oil, coconut and soaked Bengal gram dal. Bring the water to a slight simmer. Pour the rice rava. Keep a low flame and stir well until they are thoroughly mixed. No lumps should be formed. Cook till the water evaporates and the mixture has an upma-like consistency. Swtich off the flame. This process takes around 10-15 minutes.

Bring to room temperature. Make small patties of the cooked rice rava mix. Steam the patties in a steamer for 15-20 minutes till they are cooked and soft. Serve steamed raw rice rava patties with a chutney of your choice.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Ramalakshmi Sundararajan is a content creator from Telangana