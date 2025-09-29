My Food Story: A steamed breakfast dish made with rice rava and boiled chana dal, mixed with coconut

My family relishes Muddakudumulu. It is a steamed breakfast dish made with rice rava and boiled chana dal, mixed with coconut. It is low calorie and super nutritious. I have inherited the recipe from my mother K Sudhamani, who is an expert in cooking. She taught me all the dishes that I know from scratch and is my guru.
Muddakudumulu
Raw rice rava – 1 cup
Water – 1 3/4 cup
Salt – 1/2 tsp
Oil – 1 tbsp
Grated coconut – 2 tbsp
Soaked Bengal gram dal – 2 tbsp
Wash and soak raw rice for a few minutes. Drain the water completely and dry the rice grains on a kitchen towel until fully dry. Powder the rice in a mixer to a fine rava consistency. This is your rice rava.
Measure 1 3/4 cup water in a kadai. Add water, salt, oil, coconut and soaked Bengal gram dal. Bring the water to a slight simmer. Pour the rice rava. Keep a low flame and stir well until they are thoroughly mixed. No lumps should be formed. Cook till the water evaporates and the mixture has an upma-like consistency. Swtich off the flame. This process takes around 10-15 minutes.
Bring to room temperature. Make small patties of the cooked rice rava mix. Steam the patties in a steamer for 15-20 minutes till they are cooked and soft. Serve steamed raw rice rava patties with a chutney of your choice.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Ramalakshmi Sundararajan is a content creator from Telangana