My Food Story: A stimulant from the hills that heals

In my childhood, I often visited my neighbour’s house when her dadi (paternal grandmother) cooked the food. She was not very rich or financially strong and cooked with local wild ingredients inclding chhuchh (Nasturtium officinale). It was wonderful for me, and I keenly observed her how she cooked it simply. It was very tasty and healthy. Chhuchh is a water plant that grows locally on the riverbanks or near ponds in Himachal. I really enjoyed it. I now cook it at my home.

Historically, the plant has been used as a stimulant and to prevent scurvy due to its rich vitamin C content. It is traditionally used to treat various chest and respiratory issues, including coughs, bronchitis, upper respiratory tract infections, and asthma. Folk medicine suggests uses for treating urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney complaints. The plant is a good source of vitamins (especially C) and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and iron, and is eaten to improve appetite and address anemia.

Chhoochh ka saag

Ingredients

Chhuchh

Salt

Hing (Asafoetida)

Mustard oil

Turmeric

Coriander

Chilli powder

Garam masala

Onion

Garlic

Method

Take chhuchh leaves, clean with water and boil for 10 minutes. Then grind it with some cooked rice to thicken the paste. Take mustard oil in a pan and all ingredients - spices, chopped onion, garlic, green chillies, salt according to taste and hing. Saute all ingredients till brown and then add chhuchh saag in it. Cook it for 5 minutes on medium flame. Serve with makki roti (cornbread) and lassi or dahi (curd).