My Food Story: A stimulant from the hills that heals

In my childhood, I often visited my neighbour’s house when her dadi (paternal grandmother) cooked the food. She was not very rich or financially strong and cooked with local wild ingredients inclding chhuchh (Nasturtium officinale). It was wonderful for me, and I keenly observed her how she cooked it simply. It was very tasty and healthy. Chhuchh is a water plant that grows locally on the riverbanks or near ponds in Himachal. I really enjoyed it. I now cook it at my home.
Historically, the plant has been used as a stimulant and to prevent scurvy due to its rich vitamin C content. It is traditionally used to treat various chest and respiratory issues, including coughs, bronchitis, upper respiratory tract infections, and asthma. Folk medicine suggests uses for treating urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney complaints. The plant is a good source of vitamins (especially C) and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and iron, and is eaten to improve appetite and address anemia.
Chhoochh ka saag
Chhuchh
Salt
Hing (Asafoetida)
Mustard oil
Turmeric
Coriander
Chilli powder
Garam masala
Onion
Garlic
Take chhuchh leaves, clean with water and boil for 10 minutes. Then grind it with some cooked rice to thicken the paste. Take mustard oil in a pan and all ingredients - spices, chopped onion, garlic, green chillies, salt according to taste and hing. Saute all ingredients till brown and then add chhuchh saag in it. Cook it for 5 minutes on medium flame. Serve with makki roti (cornbread) and lassi or dahi (curd).
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest on winter dishes.
Poornima Kumari is a teacher from Himachal Pradesh.