My Food Story: A super sauce from a super food

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when we all had to stay indoors, I started spending a lot of time in my kitchen. Cooking became my way of staying positive and creative. I began experimenting with Moringa, a superfood I’ve always admired for its health benefits. Slowly, I came up with a bunch of new recipes like Moringa sauce, Chicken Moringa salami, and even Moringa Masala Chai.

Out of everything I tried, the Moringa sauce felt the most exciting. It was tasty, healthy, and different from anything I had seen in the market. That’s when the idea struck me: why not introduce it as a super food product so more people could enjoy it? I even started looking around for food manufacturers who might be interested in producing it on a larger scale.

Moringa Oleifera sauce (Moringa sauce)

Ingredients

A bunch of fresh Moringa leaves

8 to 12 Garlic cloves

Walnut 50 gms

Pine nuts or Cashew Nut 25 gms

Hard Cheese (Cheddar / Gouda / Parmesan) 100 gms

Virgin Olive oil 100 ml

Rock salt (to taste)

Method

Take a fresh bunch of moringa leaves, about 250-300 grams in weight. Remove the stems, veins, dried leaves, or any unwanted particles, and rinse the leaves thoroughly. Blanch or steam them for about two minutes, then strain and immediately transfer them to cold water. Next, grind the blanched leaves together with peeled garlic cloves, cheese, walnuts or pine nuts/cashews, and a little rock salt. Do not add water, use two to three teaspoons of olive oil to help the grinding process. Blend the mixture to a coarse or smooth consistency, as you prefer. Transfer the pesto into a bowl, mix in the remaining olive oil, and adjust the salt. Store it in a clean glass bottle, pouring a thin layer of olive oil on top to help preserve it for a longer time.