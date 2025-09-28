My Food Story: A sweet in the name of the Lord

Hayagreeva is a traditional sweet from North Karnataka, named after Lord Hayagreeva, the horse-headed incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Legend says Sri Vadiraja, the Vaishnava poet and philosopher, offered chana dal cooked with jaggery and coconut called maddi to the deity, as horses love gram. Since then, this dish became known as Hayagreeva. I prepare it during every auspicious occasion at home. It’s wholesome, delicious, and a family favorite.

Hayagreeva

Ingredients

Bengal gram (Chana dal) – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1 cup

Freshly grated coconut – 2 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp + 1/2 tsp

Turmeric – A pinch

Edible camphor – A pinch

Cardamom – 4-6 (peeled and crushed to a fine powder)

Chopped cashews – 2 tbsp

Raisins – 2tbsp

Method

Dry roast the chana dal till brown and fragrant. Wash and pressure cook the lentils along with 2 1/2 cups of water, 1/2 tsp of ghee and turmeric for 4-5 whistles. Do not cook the lentils till they are mushy. The Bengal gram should be cooked but still hold its shape.

Allow the cooker to cool completely. Mash the dal slightly. Add the jaggery, grated coconut and edible camphor and cook the mixture on low flame for 10 minutes. By the end of 10 minutes, the mixture would have thickened and would have clumped together to form a thick mass. Stir in the powdered cardamom and cook for another minute before taking off the heat.

Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a pan, add the chopped nuts, and fry till they are slightly brown. Add the raisins and fry till they bulge. Take off the heat and add the seasoning to the Hayagreeva.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Shreya Suraj is an artist from Tamil Nadu