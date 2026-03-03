My Food Story: A taste of winters

I used to eat Batisda kadugu sopu often while I was growing up. I now make it in winters.

Batisda kadugu sopu

Ingredients

Mustard leaves, potatoes, green chilli, mustard seeds, ghee and salt

Method

Pressure cook the well-washed chopped mustard leaves with potatoes (with skin) and a few whole green chillies. Empty into a colander. Remove the skins of the potato as well as the stalks of chillies. Mash altogether. Add salt. Prepare a tadka (seasoning) of mustard seeds cracked in ghee and mix in.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Saroja Sevanan is a housewife from Tamil Nadu