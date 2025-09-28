My Food Story: A taste to cherish forever

The scent of urad dal halwa immediately brings my grandmother to mind. I can still remember the day I came of age. She lovingly prepared it for me. It became our special remedy for my period cramps and back pain. Sometimes, it was as if she knew what I needed before I did, and I’d come home to the sweet, nutty aroma filling the house.

Her halwa was more than just a delicious and healthy treat. It was a symbol of her care and comfort. No one, not even my mother or I, has ever been able to replicate that unique flavour. It is a taste I’ll cherish forever, a delicious memory of her love.

Urad Dal Halwa

Ingredients

Black Urad dal

Sesame oil

Palm jaggerry

Method

In a large bowl, mix the urad dal powder with water until it forms a smooth dosa-batter-like consistency. There should be no lumps. Add the melted and filtered palm jaggery to the batter and mix thoroughly. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat. Pour in a generous amount of sesame oil. Carefully add the halwa mixture to the hot pan. Stir the mixture continuously, adding sesame oil intermittently as it cooks. Keep stirring until the halwa becomes a thick, cohesive mass that no longer sticks to the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and serve warm.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Saranya Prem is an organic farmer, Tamil Nadu