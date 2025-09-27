My Food Story: A traditional Odisha recipe dedicated to underprivileged pregnant women

Special dedicated to underprivileged pregnant women, this traditional Odisha recipe, often made by my grandmother, has been innovatively adapted by me with a unique chutney.
It is an affordable and healthy option for disadvantaged women, utilising readily available ingredients and minimal oil. Rich in fibre and iron, it helps combat malnutrition-related issues during pregnancy, such as constipation and low haemoglobin.
Banana Blossom Millet Patties
For cutlet
Oal/sweet potato /raw banana
Beetroot
Some vegetables like carrot and capsicum
Onion
Green chilli
Banana flower chutney
Banana flower
Tamarind
Ginger garlic paste
Drumstick for slurry/sauce
Foxtail millet for coating
Drumstick – 4 pieces
Salt
Cut all the vegetables. Sauté and boil in oil. Add kalami saag. Roll in foxtail millet, make a cutlet shape and shallow fry.
For chutney, clean banana flower and grind it. Add the spices in oil and then add turmeric, salt and all other ingredients.
For slurry, boil /burn the drumstick. Take out the pulp and grind it. Add some butter and some black pepper powder to the pulp.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.
Sabita Mohalik is a nutritionist from Jharkhand