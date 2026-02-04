My Food Story: A ‘useless weed’ to dispel false notions

In my area, Patharchatta (Kalanchoe pinnata) always grew quietly in corners—on old walls, near drains, or at the edge of gardens. Most people considered it a useless weed and removed it without a second thought. When I told people that it has medicinal and nutritional value, the reaction was mostly disbelief and casual indifference. Then I decided that I will use this to cook something tasty and curiosity replaced doubt. That evening, I prepared potato fingers using semolina, potatoes, and finely chopped fresh Patharchatta leaves and served them as a tea-time snack. The fingers were crispy, flavourful, and delicious. Conversations shifted—from questioning the plant’s value to appreciating its taste and health benefits. That moment stayed with me. Since then, I often make this recipe as an evening snack. It reminds me how traditional knowledge and local plants, when used thoughtfully, can turn something ignored into a nourishing and memorable dish.

Patharchatta grows wild in the Western Himalayan region where it is found naturally on hill slopes, roadsides, forest margins, and in kitchen gardens. Patharchatta is a perennial and season-friendly plant, with leaves available almost throughout the year, making it a sustainable local resource. Its unique ability to propagate from leaf margins supports biodiversity and ecological balance. Traditionally valued in local communities for its medicinal uses, patharchatta represents indigenous knowledge, sustainable food practices, and conservation of native plant species.

Patharchatta Crunchy Bites

Ingredients

Medium-sized potatoes: 4

Suji (semolina): 1/2 cup

Finely chopped Patharchatta leaves: 1 cup

Green chillies: 4-6

Mint leaves: 8 to10 leaves

Ajwain: 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper: 1/4 teaspoon

Desi ghee: 1 tablespoon

Mustard oil for frying

Salt per taste

Method

To prepare the suji mixture, boil 1/2 cup water in a pan. Add desi ghee and salt. Add suji and stir continuously for a few seconds. Transfer to a bowl and allow it to cool. Finely grate the boiled potatoes so there are no lumps. Add them to the cooled suji along with finely chopped patharchatta leaves. Add chopped green chillies, mint leaves, ajwain, black pepper, and salt if needed. Mix well to form a smooth, soft dough. Grease your palms and roll small portions of the dough into thin, finger-shaped cylinders or rings. Deep fry the fingers in hot mustard oil until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with chutney, tomato ketchup, or tea.