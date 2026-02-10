My Food Story: A wonder dish made from humble Bengal gram

Since childhood, first my grandmother and then my mother has always made dal puri on every festival. It is my father’s and grandmother’s favourite, and after marriage I discovered it to be my husband’s favourite too.
Dal Puri
Chana dal/Bengal gram/Cicer arietinum
Atta (Whole wheat flour)
Salt
Turmeric
Mustard
Oil
Garam masala
Coriander powder
Green Coriander
Garlic
Khade masala (whole spices)
Boil the chana dal and grind it. Grind fresh coriander, garlic, ginger, and dry roast and grind the whole spices as well. Heat mustard oil in a pan, add the ground spices, and then add the ground dal and sauté everything well. Knead the dough using wheat flour, salt, turmeric, and water. Stuff the prepared dal mixture into the dough, roll into parathas, and cook them in mustard oil. Enjoy hot with chutney or curd.
Pulses are more than just ingredients in Indian kitchens. They are a source of protein, nutrition, and a deep connection to family traditions. On World Pulses Day, we celebrate not just the health benefits of these humble legumes, but the memories, stories, and love that people pour into pulse-based recipes passed down through generations.
My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).
Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest on winter dishes.
Sweta Pandey is a housewife from Madhya Pradesh