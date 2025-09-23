My Food Story: All about a surprise visit and the joys of cooking

When I was in Class 8 in Assam’s Hojai, my great uncle (moha koka) arrived from Guwahati unexpectedly while my parents were at work. With no mobile phones back then, surprise visits were common. I made him tea, and when he asked for lunch, I confidently agreed.

My mother had soaked some mosoor dal before leaving. Inspired by my aunt’s cooking, I made dal fritters (bor) and simmered them in a curry flavoured with fresh manimuni, bhedailota, curry leaves, garlic, and green chilies from the neighbour’s garden. I also prepared a raw jackfruit seed curry and made fresh paneer for another dish, serving everything with warm rice.

My great uncle ate heartily, smiling, “You cooked all this alone? It’s delicious!” That evening, he told my mother about the meal, and she looked at me with pride. It was the first time I truly felt the joy of cooking for someone.

Lentils fritters in green curry

Ingredients

Asian pennywort (Also known as Gotu Kola or Centella asiatica)

Skunk vine

Curry leaves

Garlic

Onion

Black pepper

Green chili

Salt

Turmeric (Haldi)

Oil

Red lentils

Method

First, make red lentil fritters and set them aside. Grind all the leaves, garlic, onion, and chilies into a paste. Heat oil in a pan, add the paste with salt and turmeric, and fry for three minutes. Add water and boil the mixture for another three minutes. Add the fritters and boil for two more minutes before serving.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

Barnali Borah Roy is a business owner from Assam