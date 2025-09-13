My Food Story: An Aloe Vera curry and memories of granny

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

The Aloe Vera sabji always reminds me of my maternal grandmother (Nani). She introduced me to this tempting dish.

Aloe Vera ki sabji

Ingredients

Aloe Vera

Fenugreek

Oil

Cumin seeds

Asafoetida powder

Salt

Red chilli powder

Coriander powder

Turmeric powder

Dry mango powder

Method

First, clean the aloe vera, cut it into pieces, and boil until softened. Separately, boil the fenugreek leaves. Heat some oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and a pinch of asafoetida, and let them splutter. Now add all the spices of your choice and cook them well until aromatic. Finally, add the boiled aloe vera and fenugreek, mix everything together, and cook for a few minutes so the flavours blend nicely. Your aloe vera–fenugreek dish is ready to serve.

Dimpi Dave is a consultant from Gujarat