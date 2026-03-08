My Food Story: An easy-to-swallow item

I love root vegetables. But due to the dry state of my stomach, I can’t have them raw or as juices. So, I prefer stews, soups, and easy to swallow recipes. That is why I skip beetroot juice and choose to use its extract which retains a good amount of moisture and soft texture.

Beetroot Kebab

Ingredients

Beetroot, red vermillion powder (One tablespoon), turmeric powder (One tablespoon), salt (One tablespoon), Black pepper (One tablespoon), Corn starch (One tablespoon)

Method

Grind beetroot in a grinder. Add red vermillion powder, turmeric powder, salt and black pepper to the textured beetroot. Make sure it doesn’t have much of water but is moist. Add 1 tbsp cornstarch and mix well. Now, smoke it on medium flame and let it cook for 10 minutes. Later, transfer into an oil pan and fry from all sides for 10-15 minutes. Serve with spiced yogurt and schezwan chutney.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Sandhya Rajendran is an author based in Maharashtra