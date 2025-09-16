My Food Story: ‘Ananas Menaskai’ is sweet, tangy and spicy at the same time

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Join us as we showcase the recipes shared with us by the participants of a recently concluded recipe contest.

When I visited a Krishna temple in Karnataka, I tasted a curry that was truly unforgettable. It was sweet, tangy, and spicy at the same time, making me happy and calm with every bite. For days, I kept thinking about it. Finally, I went back to the temple and asked people how it was made. I found out it was a traditional South Indian recipe, passed down for generations.

I wanted my family and friends to try it too. But being Marwaris, the idea of pineapple in a curry didn’t sound good to them it reminded them of the “pineapple on pizza” debate. So, I changed the way I served it and made it look like a modern appetiser. To my joy, they loved it. Not only did they enjoy the taste, but they also felt the same calm and happiness that I had experienced in the temple.

Ananas Menaskai

Ingredients

Pineapple preparation:

Pineapple rounds with centre removed

4 cups water with 2tbsp sugar and 1.5tsp salt and 2-3 broken green chillies

Salt, turmeric and chilli powder for marination

Coconut oil for grilling

Curry:

1 cup coconut

1/4 cup White sesame seeds

1/2 cup white split urad dal

1/6 cup Fenugreek seeds (methi)

1tbsp coconut oil

1 inch ginger

10-15 Curry leaves

1/2tsp turmeric (haldi)

Salt

2 broken green chillies

1/2 cup jaggery powder

3 cups water

For Tempering (Tadka)

1tbsp coconut oil

1/2tsp Mustard seeds

2 Dry red chilies

10-15 Curry leaves

1/4tsp asafoetida (heeng)

Method

First, boil pineapple roundels in flavoured water until they turn slightly tender. Marinate them and keep in the fridge while you prepare the curry. Heat oil in a pan and roast sesame seeds, urad dal, methi seeds, ginger, and curry leaves. Grind this into a fine paste with coconut. Transfer the paste into a pan, add water, salt, turmeric, chillies, and jaggery powder, and cook until the curry turns slightly thick. Prepare a tempering and add it to the curry, then strain the mixture for a smooth finish. Meanwhile, roast the marinated pineapple until golden brown. To serve, place the roasted pineapple in the centre of a plate, pour the curry around it, and garnish with a curry leaf sprig.

Supriya Bajaj is a homemaker from West Bengal